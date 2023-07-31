U.S. Army and Air Force join together in Australia for HI-RAIN mission

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lerma and Sgt. Ian Ketterling of Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, watch the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) get loaded onto the C-130J Hercules aircraft in support of Talisman Sabre 2023 at Williamson Airfield in Queensland, Australia on July 26, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson)

