U.S. Army and Air Force join together in Australia for HI-RAIN mission

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Burk with the Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and Senior Airman Joshua Rebane chain the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in to the bay of the C-130J Hercules in support of Talisman Sabre 2023 at Williamson Airfield in Queensland, Australia on July 26, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson)

Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 Location: WILLIAMS AIRFIELD, ACT, AU