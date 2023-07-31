Walking Blood Bank Program Keeps Camp Lemonnier Prepared

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Thomas Henn, Camp Lemonnier Expeditionary Medical Facility lab technician packs away blood sample packages for future screening during the walking blood bank’s blood screening operation at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 29, 2023.Blood samples were extracted from volunteers for screening and approval for future donations in case of emergency. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

