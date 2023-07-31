Walking Blood Bank Program Keeps Camp Lemonnier Prepared

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Thomas Henn, Camp Lemonnier Expeditionary Medical Facility lab technician labels a vial of blood extracted from a potential donor during the walking blood bank’s blood screening operation at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 29, 2023. The walking blood bank is a program that supplements stored blood supplies by identifying potential donors in case of an emergency. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

