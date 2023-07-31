Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walking Blood Bank Program Keeps Camp Lemonnier Prepared [Image 2 of 6]

    Walking Blood Bank Program Keeps Camp Lemonnier Prepared

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Navy Lt. Christopher Chism, Camp Lemonnier Expeditionary Medical Facility blood program director, explains blood screening procedures for the walking blood bank program to U.S. Army medics assigned to Task Force Tomahawk at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 29, 2023. The walking blood bank is a program that supplements stored blood supplies by identifying potential donors in case of an emergency. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 04:15
    Photo ID: 7952443
    VIRIN: 230729-F-QC626-1012
    Resolution: 3690x2460
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walking Blood Bank Program Keeps Camp Lemonnier Prepared [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Lemonnie
    Walking Blood Bank
    Expeditionary Medical Force
    CLDJ EMF

