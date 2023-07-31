U.S. Navy Lt. Christopher Chism, Camp Lemonnier Expeditionary Medical Facility blood program director, explains blood screening procedures for the walking blood bank program to U.S. Army medics assigned to Task Force Tomahawk at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 29, 2023. The walking blood bank is a program that supplements stored blood supplies by identifying potential donors in case of an emergency. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 04:15 Photo ID: 7952443 VIRIN: 230729-F-QC626-1012 Resolution: 3690x2460 Size: 1.31 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walking Blood Bank Program Keeps Camp Lemonnier Prepared [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.