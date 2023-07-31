A collection of medical supplies for the walking blood bank’s blood screening operation displayed on a table at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 29, 2023. Potential blood donors for the walking blood bank program must have their blood screened to ensure it’s safe for medical use. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 04:15
|Photo ID:
|7952442
|VIRIN:
|230729-F-QC626-1011
|Resolution:
|3864x2576
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walking Blood Bank Program Keeps Camp Lemonnier Prepared [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
