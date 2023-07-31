A collection of medical supplies for the walking blood bank’s blood screening operation displayed on a table at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 29, 2023. Potential blood donors for the walking blood bank program must have their blood screened to ensure it’s safe for medical use. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 04:15 Photo ID: 7952442 VIRIN: 230729-F-QC626-1011 Resolution: 3864x2576 Size: 1.11 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walking Blood Bank Program Keeps Camp Lemonnier Prepared [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.