CORAL SEA (July 23, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) guide a landing craft air cushion as it departs New Orleans’ well deck to retrieve tactical Marine vehicles from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 23, while underway in the Coral Sea, July 23. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 02:19 Photo ID: 7952311 VIRIN: 230723-N-XB010-1005 Resolution: 6009x4006 Size: 859.08 KB Location: CORAL SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LCAC Ops aboard USS New Orleans with the 31st MEU July 23, 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.