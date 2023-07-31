Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Chinook Helicopter from the JGSDF Lands aboard USS New Orleans July 23, 2023 [Image 14 of 16]

    A Chinook Helicopter from the JGSDF Lands aboard USS New Orleans July 23, 2023

    CORAL SEA

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Desmond Parks 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    CORAL SEA (July 23, 2023) Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) service members from Landing Craft Air Cushion Unit 1 depart a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the JGSDF onto the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) during flight operations, as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 23, July 23. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 02:19
    Photo ID: 7952316
    VIRIN: 230723-N-XB010-2007
    Resolution: 5921x3947
    Size: 883.71 KB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    This work, A Chinook Helicopter from the JGSDF Lands aboard USS New Orleans July 23, 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JGSDF
    uss new orleans
    lpd 18
    TS23
    talisman sabre 23

