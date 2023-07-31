A Chinook Helicopter from the JGSDF Lands aboard USS New Orleans July 23, 2023

CORAL SEA (July 23, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Juan Leon Tamayo, from Los Angeles, directs a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) to land onto the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) on the flight deck with assistance from Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Jake Angulo, from Riverside, Calif., as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 23, July 23. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

