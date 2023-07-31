Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Operations with a Super Stallion from the 31st MEU's Air Combat Element aboard USS New Orleans July 21, 2023 [Image 6 of 16]

    Flight Operations with a Super Stallion from the 31st MEU's Air Combat Element aboard USS New Orleans July 21, 2023

    CORAL SEA

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Desmond Parks 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    CORAL SEA (July 21, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), remove chocks and chains from a Sikorski CH-53 Super Stallion from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Air Combat Element, as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 23, July 21. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 02:19
    Photo ID: 7952308
    VIRIN: 230721-N-XB010-1008
    Resolution: 5740x3827
    Size: 931.5 KB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations with a Super Stallion from the 31st MEU's Air Combat Element aboard USS New Orleans July 21, 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations with a Super Stallion from the 31st MEU's Air Combat Element aboard USS New Orleans July 21, 2023
    Flight Operations with a Super Stallion from the 31st MEU's Air Combat Element aboard USS New Orleans July 21, 2023
    Flight Operations with a Super Stallion from the 31st MEU's Air Combat Element aboard USS New Orleans July 21, 2023
    LCAC Ops aboard USS New Orleans with the 31st MEU July 23, 2023
    Flight Operations with a Super Stallion from the 31st MEU's Air Combat Element aboard USS New Orleans July 21, 2023
    Flight Operations with a Super Stallion from the 31st MEU's Air Combat Element aboard USS New Orleans July 21, 2023
    A Chinook Helicopter from the JGSDF Lands aboard USS New Orleans July 23, 2023
    LCAC Ops aboard USS New Orleans with the 31st MEU July 23, 2023
    LCAC Ops aboard USS New Orleans with the 31st MEU July 23, 2023
    A Chinook Helicopter from the JGSDF Lands aboard USS New Orleans July 23, 2023
    A Chinook Helicopter from the JGSDF Lands aboard USS New Orleans July 23, 2023
    A Chinook Helicopter from the JGSDF Lands aboard USS New Orleans July 23, 2023
    A Chinook Helicopter from the JGSDF Lands aboard USS New Orleans July 23, 2023
    A Chinook Helicopter from the JGSDF Lands aboard USS New Orleans July 23, 2023
    A Chinook Helicopter from the JGSDF Lands aboard USS New Orleans July 23, 2023
    A Chinook Helicopter from the JGSDF Lands aboard USS New Orleans July 23, 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    uss new orleans
    lpd 18
    NOL
    TS23
    talisman sabre 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT