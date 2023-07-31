CORAL SEA (July 21, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), remove chocks and chains from a Sikorski CH-53 Super Stallion from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Air Combat Element, as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 23, July 21. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 02:19 Photo ID: 7952308 VIRIN: 230721-N-XB010-1008 Resolution: 5740x3827 Size: 931.5 KB Location: CORAL SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations with a Super Stallion from the 31st MEU's Air Combat Element aboard USS New Orleans July 21, 2023 [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.