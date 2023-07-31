Invasive Species Hawaii: Unomia stolonifera

The octocoral pictured, also known as fire coral, is an invasive species to the Hawaiian ecosystem. Several marine invasive species have been identified on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. These invasive species have the potential to negatively impact Hawai‘i’s coral reefs, environment, economy, and human well-being. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 16:47
|Photo ID:
|7951224
|VIRIN:
|230803-N-XF236-1003
|Resolution:
|1980x1323
|Size:
|615.97 KB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
