Invasive Species Hawaii: Unomia stolonifera

The octocoral pictured, also known as fire coral, is an invasive species to the Hawaiian ecosystem. Several marine invasive species have been identified on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. These invasive species have the potential to negatively impact Hawai‘i’s coral reefs, environment, economy, and human well-being. (Courtesy photo)

