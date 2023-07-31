Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Invasive Species Hawaii: Capnella spicata [Image 1 of 2]

    Invasive Species Hawaii: Capnella spicata

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    The octocoral pictured, also known as Kenya tree octocoral, is an invasive species to the Hawaiian ecosystem. Several marine invasive species have been identified on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. These invasive species have the potential to negatively impact Hawai‘i’s coral reefs, environment, economy, and human well-being. (Courtesy photo)

