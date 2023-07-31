NPS Students’ Quick Reactions Save Classmate Following Serious Injury

MONTEREY, Calif. (July 31, 2023) U.S. Army Maj. Mike Meier shows where a fin from his surfboard lacerated his left leg near Monterey, Calif., in October 2022, leading to a rescue by fellow Army officers and Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) students Maj. Joel Vinson, left, and Maj. Harrison Leary, right. Vinson and Leary received the Army Commendation Medal for their actions in quickly coming to Meier’s aid. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

