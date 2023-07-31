Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS Students’ Quick Reactions Save Classmate Following Serious Injury [Image 2 of 3]

    NPS Students’ Quick Reactions Save Classmate Following Serious Injury

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    MONTEREY, Calif. (July 31, 2023) U.S. Army Maj. Mike Meier shows where a fin from his surfboard lacerated his left leg near Monterey, Calif., in October 2022, leading to a rescue by fellow Army officers and Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) students Maj. Joel Vinson, left, and Maj. Harrison Leary, right. Vinson and Leary received the Army Commendation Medal for their actions in quickly coming to Meier’s aid. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

