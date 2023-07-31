While surfing near Monterey, Calif., in October 2022, U.S. Army Maj. Mike Meier, a student at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), nearly lost his life when a fin on his surfboard lacerated his left leg. Meier was rescued by two fellow NPS students, Army Maj. Joel Vinson and Maj. Harrison Leary, who received the Army Commendation Medal for their actions in quickly coming to Meier’s aid. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)
NPS Students' Quick Reactions Save Classmate Following Serious Injury
