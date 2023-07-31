Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NPS Students’ Quick Reactions Save Classmate Following Serious Injury [Image 3 of 3]

    NPS Students’ Quick Reactions Save Classmate Following Serious Injury

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    While surfing near Monterey, Calif., in October 2022, U.S. Army Maj. Mike Meier, a student at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), nearly lost his life when a fin on his surfboard lacerated his left leg. Meier was rescued by two fellow NPS students, Army Maj. Joel Vinson and Maj. Harrison Leary, who received the Army Commendation Medal for their actions in quickly coming to Meier’s aid. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 16:52
    Photo ID: 7951219
    VIRIN: 230731-N-AE587-1029
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NPS Students’ Quick Reactions Save Classmate Following Serious Injury [Image 3 of 3], by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NPS Students’ Quick Reactions Save Classmate Following Serious Injury
    NPS Students’ Quick Reactions Save Classmate Following Serious Injury
    NPS Students’ Quick Reactions Save Classmate Following Serious Injury

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NPS Students&rsquo; Quick Reactions Save Classmate Following Serious Injury

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Monterey
    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT