NPS Students’ Quick Reactions Save Classmate Following Serious Injury

MONTEREY, Calif. (July 31, 2023) U.S. Army Maj. Joel Vinson, left, and Maj. Harrison Leary, right, received the Army Commendation Medal for quickly coming to the aid of Army Maj. Mike Meier, center, during a life-threatening surfing incident near Monterey, Calif., in October 2022. All three are students at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS). (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

