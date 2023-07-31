Brett Pugsley, left, and Matt Lipetska, NASA Super Guppy pilots assigned to Johnson Space Center, Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, Texas, pose for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 31,2023. The Guppy is used to transport oversized spacecraft components, typically modules of the International Space Station. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)
This work, NASA Super Guppy makes MacDill Stopover [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
