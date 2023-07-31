Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASA Super Guppy makes MacDill Stopover [Image 9 of 9]

    NASA Super Guppy makes MacDill Stopover

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Brett Pugsley, left, and Matt Lipetska, NASA Super Guppy pilots assigned to Johnson Space Center, Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, Texas, pose for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 31,2023. The Guppy is used to transport oversized spacecraft components, typically modules of the International Space Station. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

    This work, NASA Super Guppy makes MacDill Stopover [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

