A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to 6th Air Refueling Wing sits parked on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 31, 2023. The KC-135 is primarily used for air refueling, which enables the Air Force to accomplish its primary mission of global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)
This work, NASA Super Guppy makes MacDill Stopover [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
