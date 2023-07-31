Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASA Super Guppy makes MacDill Stopover [Image 5 of 9]

    NASA Super Guppy makes MacDill Stopover

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A NASA B-377-SGT Super Guppy Turbine Cargo Airplane from the Johnson Space Center, Texas sits parked on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 31, 2023. The Super Guppy has a cargo area that is 25 feet in diameter and 111 feet long and was specifically designed to handle oversized loads, like the body sections of the Saturn V rocket. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

