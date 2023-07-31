NASA Super Guppy makes MacDill Stopover

A NASA B-377-SGT Super Guppy Turbine Cargo Airplane from the Johnson Space Center, Texas sits parked on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 31, 2023. The Super Guppy has a cargo area that is 25 feet in diameter and 111 feet long and was specifically designed to handle oversized loads, like the body sections of the Saturn V rocket. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

