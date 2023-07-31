NASA Super Guppy makes MacDill Stopover

A NASA B-377-SGT Super Guppy Turbine Cargo Airplane from the Johnson Space Center, Texas and a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing sit parked on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 31, 2023. The Super Guppy diverted to MacDill due to weather conditions while in transit to the Kennedy Space Center, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

