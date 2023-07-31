Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen from the 87th and 721st Aerial Port Squadrons move explosive cargo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany [Image 10 of 10]

    Airmen from the 87th and 721st Aerial Port Squadrons move explosive cargo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany

    GERMANY

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Clark and Senior Airman Trevor Cornelius, ramp services specialists in the 87th Aerial Port Squadron, stand on the catwalk of a 60K loader as pallets of cargo pass across the motorized rollers from the first loader and onto the end of the second loader deck. Ramp services specialists from the 87th APS and the 721st Aerial Port Squadron positioned a second 60K next to the first, creating a train, to minimize the number of times a loader must be pulled up directly to an aircraft, mitigating the risk of aircraft damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 14:34
    Resolution: 5373x3837
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen from the 87th and 721st Aerial Port Squadrons move explosive cargo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Angela Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    transportation
    explosive
    ground
    partnership
    cargo

