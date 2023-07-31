Airmen from the 87th and 721st Aerial Port Squadrons move explosive cargo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany

Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Clark and Senior Airman Trevor Cornelius, ramp services specialists in the 87th Aerial Port Squadron, stand on the catwalk of a 60K loader as pallets of cargo pass across the motorized rollers from the first loader and onto the end of the second loader deck. Ramp services specialists from the 87th APS and the 721st Aerial Port Squadron positioned a second 60K next to the first, creating a train, to minimize the number of times a loader must be pulled up directly to an aircraft, mitigating the risk of aircraft damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson)

