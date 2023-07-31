Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen from the 87th and 721st Aerial Port Squadrons move explosive cargo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany [Image 8 of 10]

    Airmen from the 87th and 721st Aerial Port Squadrons move explosive cargo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany

    GERMANY

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Airman 1st Class Katherine Schueren and Airman Samantha Reed, both of the 721st Aerial Port Squadron, wait for the next pallet of cargo to roll onto the deck of a 60K loader on the flightline at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on July 31, 2023. The first 60K will remain parked next to the Boeing 747 airframe, functioning as an elevator to lower pallets down to the deck of the second loader. The driver of the second loader will collect the pallets from the first loader, then pull away from the area so airmen can break down the pallets and load the cargo into a tractor trailer for ground transportation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 14:34
    Photo ID: 7950812
    VIRIN: 230731-F-TG290-2083
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: DE
    This work, Airmen from the 87th and 721st Aerial Port Squadrons move explosive cargo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Angela Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    transportation
    explosive
    ground
    partnership
    cargo

