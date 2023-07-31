Airmen from the 87th and 721st Aerial Port Squadrons move explosive cargo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany

Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Clark, 87th Aerial Port Squadron, attaches a chain from cargo pallets to the frame of a 60K loader at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to ensure the pallets do not shift while the 60K is in motion. Once the 60K pulled away from the aircraft, ramp services specialists removed the chains, straps and top nets on the pallets, then used a 10K all terrain forklift to place cargo in a tractor trailer for further movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson)

