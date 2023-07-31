Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen from the 87th and 721st Aerial Port Squadrons move explosive cargo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany [Image 9 of 10]

    Airmen from the 87th and 721st Aerial Port Squadrons move explosive cargo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany

    GERMANY

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Clark, 87th Aerial Port Squadron, attaches a chain from cargo pallets to the frame of a 60K loader at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to ensure the pallets do not shift while the 60K is in motion. Once the 60K pulled away from the aircraft, ramp services specialists removed the chains, straps and top nets on the pallets, then used a 10K all terrain forklift to place cargo in a tractor trailer for further movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 14:34
    Photo ID: 7950816
    VIRIN: 230731-F-TG290-2153
    Resolution: 6273x4480
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: DE
    This work, Airmen from the 87th and 721st Aerial Port Squadrons move explosive cargo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Angela Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    transportation
    explosive
    ground
    partnership
    cargo

