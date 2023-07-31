Airmen from the 87th and 721st Aerial Port Squadrons move explosive cargo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany

Senior Airman Trevor Cornelius, 87th Aerial Port Squadron, stands on the deck of a 60K loader to spot a second 60K loader up to the deck on which he is standing, to form a 60K train for the offload of cargo from a Boeing 747 aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on July 31, 2023. Ramp services specialists from the 87th APS and the 721st Aerial Port Squadron positioned a second 60K next to the first, creating a train, to minimize the number of times a loader must be pulled up directly to an aircraft, mitigating the risk of aircraft damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson)

