    Airmen from the 87th and 721st Aerial Port Squadrons move explosive cargo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany [Image 7 of 10]

    Airmen from the 87th and 721st Aerial Port Squadrons move explosive cargo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany

    GERMANY

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Senior Airman Trevor Cornelius, 87th Aerial Port Squadron, stands on the deck of a 60K loader to spot a second 60K loader up to the deck on which he is standing, to form a 60K train for the offload of cargo from a Boeing 747 aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on July 31, 2023. Ramp services specialists from the 87th APS and the 721st Aerial Port Squadron positioned a second 60K next to the first, creating a train, to minimize the number of times a loader must be pulled up directly to an aircraft, mitigating the risk of aircraft damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 14:34
    This work, Airmen from the 87th and 721st Aerial Port Squadrons move explosive cargo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Angela Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

