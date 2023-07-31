A midnight blue Scion FR-S speeds down the airfield during the 8th annual autocross event July 29, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The autocross event has been held on Grand Forks AFB as an opportunity to help bring the public and base community together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 09:50
|Photo ID:
|7950103
|VIRIN:
|230729-F-JQ106-1883
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grand Forks AFB holds annual autocross event [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT