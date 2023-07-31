Grand Forks AFB holds annual autocross event

A midnight blue Scion FR-S speeds down the airfield during the 8th annual autocross event July 29, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The autocross event has been held on Grand Forks AFB as an opportunity to help bring the public and base community together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

