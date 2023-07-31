Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grand Forks AFB holds annual autocross event [Image 5 of 5]

    Grand Forks AFB holds annual autocross event

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    A midnight blue Scion FR-S speeds down the airfield during the 8th annual autocross event July 29, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The autocross event has been held on Grand Forks AFB as an opportunity to help bring the public and base community together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 09:50
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    This work, Grand Forks AFB holds annual autocross event [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Racing
    Cars
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    Autocross

