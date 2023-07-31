Grand Forks AFB holds annual autocross event

A bright red Hyundai Veloster N is stopped at the start line during the 8th annual autocross event July 29, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The autocross event held at Grand Forks AFB hosted a variety of different drivers, from very experienced to individuals doing it for the first time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

