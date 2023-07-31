A red C6 Z06 Corvette flies down the airfield July 29, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Around 60 individuals in the autocross event participated in a battle for the best lap time to test both their driving skillset as well as their car's performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 09:50
|Photo ID:
|7950101
|VIRIN:
|230729-F-JQ106-1768
|Resolution:
|6185x4123
|Size:
|1004.34 KB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grand Forks AFB holds annual autocross event [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
