    Grand Forks AFB holds annual autocross event [Image 1 of 5]

    Grand Forks AFB holds annual autocross event

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    A row of cars line across the concrete pad July 29, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The Autocross event hosted by the Badlands Region Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) held at Grand Forks Air Force Base has been an annual event for the past 8 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Forks AFB holds annual autocross event [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Racing
    Cars
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    Autocross

