SAN DIEGO (July 27, 2023) - U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Gavin Smith, from Detroit, assigned to the Nimitz-class carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), stretches before a physical readiness test, July 27, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ikia Walker)

