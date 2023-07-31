SAN DIEGO (July 27, 2023) - U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Steven Jaime, from Dallas, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), performs push-ups during a physical readiness test, July 27, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ikia Walker)

