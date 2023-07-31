SAN DIEGO (July 27, 2023) - U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Gabriela Ortega, left, from New York, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), records information from Yeoman 2nd Class Karen Ortega, right, from Midlothian, Va., also assigned to Theodore Roosevelt, during a physical readiness test, July 27, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ikia Walker)

