230728-N-KW492-1417 INDIAN OCEAN (July 28, 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Danner Craft, from Mt. Pleasant, Texas, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), swims across the water during a man overboard drill in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, July 28, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 05:48 Photo ID: 7947653 VIRIN: 230728-N-KW492-1417 Resolution: 2322x1548 Size: 975.22 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Hometown: MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FC3 Craft Swim Across the Water [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.