230728-N-KW492-1417 INDIAN OCEAN (July 28, 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Danner Craft, from Mt. Pleasant, Texas, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), swims across the water during a man overboard drill in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, July 28, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 05:48
|Photo ID:
|7947653
|VIRIN:
|230728-N-KW492-1417
|Resolution:
|2322x1548
|Size:
|975.22 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Hometown:
|MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|7
This work, FC3 Craft Swim Across the Water [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT