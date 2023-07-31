Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BM3 Washington Recovers GM3 Guillen During Man Overboard Drill [Image 3 of 7]

    BM3 Washington Recovers GM3 Guillen During Man Overboard Drill

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230728-N-KW492-1364 INDIAN OCEAN (July 28, 2023) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Jermaine Washington, from Munich, Germany, recovers Gunner's Mate Seaman Abraham Guillen, from McAllen, Texas, during a man overboard drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, July 28, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 05:48
    Photo ID: 7947650
    VIRIN: 230728-N-KW492-1364
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 791.27 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Hometown: MUNICH, DE
    Hometown: MCALLEN, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BM3 Washington Recovers GM3 Guillen During Man Overboard Drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Antietam (CG 54)
    TS23
    talismansabre23

