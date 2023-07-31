230728-N-KW492-1364 INDIAN OCEAN (July 28, 2023) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Jermaine Washington, from Munich, Germany, recovers Gunner's Mate Seaman Abraham Guillen, from McAllen, Texas, during a man overboard drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, July 28, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 05:48 Photo ID: 7947650 VIRIN: 230728-N-KW492-1364 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 791.27 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Hometown: MUNICH, DE Hometown: MCALLEN, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BM3 Washington Recovers GM3 Guillen During Man Overboard Drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.