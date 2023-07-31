230728-N-KW492-1284 INDIAN OCEAN (July 28, 2023) Gunner's Mate Seaman Abraham Guillen, from McAllen, Texas, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), secures a simulated man overboard to a rescue strop during a man overboard drill in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, July 28, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 05:48
|Photo ID:
|7947649
|VIRIN:
|230728-N-KW492-1284
|Resolution:
|3912x2608
|Size:
|917.1 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Hometown:
|MCALLEN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|5
This work, GMSN Guillen Secures a Simulated Man Overboard to a Rescue Strop [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
