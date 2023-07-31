Sailors Extinguish Simulated Fire

230729-N-KW492-1038 INDIAN OCEAN (July 29, 2023) Logistics Specialist Seaman Mark Vertudez, from Los Angeles, Retail Services Specialist Seaman Derek Carson, from the District of Columbia and Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Cristian Guerrero, from York, Pennsylvania extinguish a simulated fire during a flight deck fire drill on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, July 29, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

