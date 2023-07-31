Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First F-35As arrive to the 325th Fighter Wing [Image 2 of 4]

    First F-35As arrive to the 325th Fighter Wing

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II flies over the airfield during an arrival demonstration at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. As Tyndall transitions to the new mission, the 325th Fighter Wing will fill National Defense Strategy objectives to deter strategic attacks and aggression presented by adversaries, defend the homeland and prepare for conflict if necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 19:24
    Photo ID: 7947113
    VIRIN: 230801-F-WQ860-1128
    Resolution: 3344x2229
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First F-35As arrive to the 325th Fighter Wing [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First F-35As arrive to the 325th Fighter Wing
    First F-35As arrive to the 325th Fighter Wing
    First F-35As arrive to the 325th Fighter Wing
    First F-35As arrive to the 325th Fighter Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Long awaited F-35 aircraft touchdown at Tyndall

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    F-35A Lightning II
    95th Fighter Squadron
    Team Tyndall
    Tyndall F-35

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT