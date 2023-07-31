First F-35As arrive to the 325th Fighter Wing

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II flies over the airfield during an arrival demonstration at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. As Tyndall transitions to the new mission, the 325th Fighter Wing will fill National Defense Strategy objectives to deter strategic attacks and aggression presented by adversaries, defend the homeland and prepare for conflict if necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

