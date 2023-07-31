First F-35As arrive to the 325th Fighter Wing

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II flies over the airfield during an arrival demonstration at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. The addition of F-35s to Tyndall will advance the Air Force’s mission of air dominance and enhances combat training with 4th and 5th-generation airframes during large-force exercises, such as Checkered Flag, as well as providing aerial training to units within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

