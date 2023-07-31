A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II flies over the airfield during an arrival demonstration at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. The addition of F-35s to Tyndall will advance the Air Force’s mission of air dominance and enhances combat training with 4th and 5th-generation airframes during large-force exercises, such as Checkered Flag, as well as providing aerial training to units within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 19:24
|Photo ID:
|7947114
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-WQ860-1202
|Resolution:
|3411x2274
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|4
This work, First F-35As arrive to the 325th Fighter Wing [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Long awaited F-35 aircraft touchdown at Tyndall
