First F-35As arrive to the 325th Fighter Wing

Team Tyndall gathers around a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft during an arrival ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. With the arrival of the F-35s, Tyndall’s mission transitioned from a formal training unit to a fully combat-coded fighter wing ready to project unrivaled combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

