    First F-35As arrive to the 325th Fighter Wing [Image 4 of 4]

    First F-35As arrive to the 325th Fighter Wing

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Team Tyndall gathers around a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft during an arrival ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. With the arrival of the F-35s, Tyndall’s mission transitioned from a formal training unit to a fully combat-coded fighter wing ready to project unrivaled combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 19:24
    Photo ID: 7947115
    VIRIN: 230801-F-WQ860-1540
    Resolution: 7374x4916
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, First F-35As arrive to the 325th Fighter Wing [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    F-35A Lightning II
    95th Fighter Squadron
    Team Tyndall
    Tyndall F-35

