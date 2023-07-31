A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II flies over the airfield during an arrival demonstration at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. The arrival of the F-35 signifies a milestone in the modernization and enhancement of the installation’s capabilities. As one of the most technologically advanced fighter aircraft in the world, the F-35 brings a new level of air superiority, stealth and precision to the 325th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 19:24
|Photo ID:
|7947112
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-WQ860-1029
|Resolution:
|4383x2922
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|3
This work, First F-35As arrive to the 325th Fighter Wing [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Long awaited F-35 aircraft touchdown at Tyndall
