First F-35As arrive to the 325th Fighter Wing

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II flies over the airfield during an arrival demonstration at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. The arrival of the F-35 signifies a milestone in the modernization and enhancement of the installation’s capabilities. As one of the most technologically advanced fighter aircraft in the world, the F-35 brings a new level of air superiority, stealth and precision to the 325th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

