The attendees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division fourth quarter FY 2023 Regional Governance Meeting pose for a group photo outside the Huntsville Engineering Support Center in Huntsville, Alabama, July 27, 2023. The four-day meeting provided the attendees the opportunity to present topics for decision to the SAD commander and offered site visits to the various projects around Redstone Arsenal. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)
Mobile District hosts 4th Quarter Regional Governance Meeting
