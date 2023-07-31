Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile District hosts 4th Quarter Regional Governance Meeting [Image 4 of 4]

    Mobile District hosts 4th Quarter Regional Governance Meeting

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    The attendees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division fourth quarter FY 2023 Regional Governance Meeting pose for a group photo outside the Huntsville Engineering Support Center in Huntsville, Alabama, July 27, 2023. The four-day meeting provided the attendees the opportunity to present topics for decision to the SAD commander and offered site visits to the various projects around Redstone Arsenal. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

    This work, Mobile District hosts 4th Quarter Regional Governance Meeting [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

