The attendees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division fourth quarter FY 2023 Regional Governance Meeting pose for a group photo outside the Huntsville Engineering Support Center in Huntsville, Alabama, July 27, 2023. The four-day meeting provided the attendees the opportunity to present topics for decision to the SAD commander and offered site visits to the various projects around Redstone Arsenal. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 15:07 Photo ID: 7946592 VIRIN: 230727-A-VP913-1003 Resolution: 7130x4340 Size: 16.56 MB Location: MOBILE, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile District hosts 4th Quarter Regional Governance Meeting [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.