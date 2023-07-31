Mobile District hosts 4th Quarter Regional Governance Meeting

Brigadier Gen. Daniel Hibner, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division commander, center, listens to a presentation by a of the district commander during the fourth quarter FY 2023 SAD Regional Governance Meeting at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, July 25, 2023. The RGM provides district commanders, the deputy of programs and project management and other staff an opportunity to present relevant topics requiring decisions from the SAD commander. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

Date Taken: 07.25.2023
Location: MOBILE, AL, US