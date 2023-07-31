Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile District hosts 4th Quarter Regional Governance Meeting [Image 1 of 4]

    Mobile District hosts 4th Quarter Regional Governance Meeting

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Brigadier Gen. Daniel Hibner, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division commander, center, listens to a presentation by a of the district commander during the fourth quarter FY 2023 SAD Regional Governance Meeting at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, July 25, 2023. The RGM provides district commanders, the deputy of programs and project management and other staff an opportunity to present relevant topics requiring decisions from the SAD commander. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 15:07
    Photo ID: 7946584
    VIRIN: 230725-A-VP913-1001
    Resolution: 2999x1397
    Size: 777.86 KB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Mobile District hosts 4th Quarter Regional Governance Meeting [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

