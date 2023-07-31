A construction contractor leads a tour of the new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville Engineering and Support Center building under construction at Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, Alabama, July 27, 2023. The new building is utilizing the Enhanced Use Lease Program, an innovative way for USACE leaders to complete projects. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)
Mobile District hosts 4th Quarter Regional Governance Meeting
