    Mobile District hosts 4th Quarter Regional Governance Meeting [Image 3 of 4]

    Mobile District hosts 4th Quarter Regional Governance Meeting

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Col. Sebastian P. Joly, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hunstville Engineering and Support Center commander, right, discusses his new building project with Brigadier Gen. Daniel Hibner, South Atlantic Division commander, on the site of the new Engineering and Support Center’ building on Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, Ala., July 27, 2023. The new headquarters is being built utilizing the Enhanced Use Lease Program, an innovative way for USACE leaders to get projects completed. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 15:07
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile District hosts 4th Quarter Regional Governance Meeting [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MobileDelivers AtlantaCorps RGM Partnerships

