    MARCETN Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    MARCETN Change of Command

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Alisa Helin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr., the outgoing commander for U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command, receives honors as the unit's commander during a change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, August 1, 2023. Maj. Gen. Rock relinquished command of USMARCENT to Maj. Gen. Chris A. McPhillips. USMARCENT is designated as the Marine Corps service component for U.S. Central Command and is responsible for all Marine Corps forces in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 13:22
    Photo ID: 7946238
    VIRIN: 230801-M-VU249-1051
    Resolution: 3496x2376
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARCETN Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by GySgt Alisa Helin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARCENT
    USMC
    ACMC

