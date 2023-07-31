MARCETN Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr., the outgoing commander for U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command, receives honors as the unit's commander during a change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, August 1, 2023. Maj. Gen. Rock relinquished command of USMARCENT to Maj. Gen. Chris A. McPhillips. USMARCENT is designated as the Marine Corps service component for U.S. Central Command and is responsible for all Marine Corps forces in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.

