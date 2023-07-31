U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith, the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, delivers the unit colors to Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr., outgoing commander, during the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command, change of command ceremony at MacDill Air force Base, Florida, August 1, 2023. USMARCENT is designated as the Marine Corps service component for U.S. Central Command and is responsible for all Marine Corps forces in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.

This work, MARCENT Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by GySgt Alisa Helin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.