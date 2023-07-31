U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Chris A. McPhillips recieves honors as the new commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, August 1, 2023.USMARCENT is designated as the Marine Corps service component for U.S. Central Command and is responsible for all Marine Corps forces in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 13:23 Photo ID: 7946237 VIRIN: 230801-M-VU249-1093 Resolution: 3760x2368 Size: 4.51 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MARCENT Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by GySgt Alisa Helin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.