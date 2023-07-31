MARCENT Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Chris A. McPhillips, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command, incoming commander, welcomes Gen. Eric M. Smith, the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, to Macdill Air Force Base, Florida, prior to the unit's change of command ceremony, August 1, 2023. USMARCENT is designated as the Marine Corps service component for U.S. Central Command and is responsible for all Marine Corps forces in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 13:23 Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US