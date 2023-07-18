230724-N-NS135-1072 IONIAN SEA (July 24, 2023) Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Shaun Bell, right, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), dips an Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist pin in sea water before pinning Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Kyle Mahan, middle, also assigned to Ramage, July 24, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 05:33 Photo ID: 7945398 VIRIN: 230724-N-NS135-1072 Resolution: 5926x3951 Size: 942.18 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramage Sailor Gets Pinned [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.