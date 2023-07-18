Ramage Sailors Give History Presentaion

230724-N-NS135-1027 IONIAN SEA (July 24, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), give a presentation on Ramage’s history during a celebration of the ship’s birthday, July 24, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

