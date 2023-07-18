Ramage Sailor Conducts Training

230724-N-NS135-1009 IONIAN SEA (July 24, 2023) Chief Damage Controlman Jordan Belcher, right, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), gives fire watch training, July 24, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 05:32 Location: IONIAN SEA