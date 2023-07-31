Ramage Sailor Gets Pinned

230724-N-NS135-1066 IONIAN SEA (July 24, 2023) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Ruben Galarza, middle, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), is awarded his Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist pin during a pinning ceremony, July 24, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)
